Metchie caught one of three targets for 19 yards during the Panthers' 35-33 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Metchie and Bryce Young connected on a 19-yard pass late in the third quarter to set the Panthers up in the red zone, and the drive ended four plays later on a 33-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald. Metchie has caught one pass in each of his last two outings, and the fifth-year pro is firmly behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker on the wide receiver depth chart. The Panthers will hit the road in Week 12 for a crucial NFC South clash against the Buccaneers on Monday, Nov. 30.