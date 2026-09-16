Metchie is now the No. 1 returner on the Panthers' depth chart, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reported Tuesday.

The move comes after the Panthers waived wide receiver Jimmy Horn on Tuesday. There is a strong chance Horn clears waivers and joins the team's practice squad to be elevated for return duties in a few contests down the line, but Metchie should still see snaps as a returner even if that comes to pass. The No. 5 wide receiver has never fielded a punt return but averaged 17.1 yards per kick return on seven kickoffs as an Eagle last year.