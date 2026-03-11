Panthers' John Metchie: Reunites with Bryce Young
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metchie is signing a one-year deal with Carolina, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
A 2022 second-round pick, Metchie spent time with three different teams during his rookie contract, after missing the 2022 season to recover from cancer. He'll now reunite with college teammate Bryce Young, likely competing for a depth role at wide receiver behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.
More News
-
Jets' John Metchie: Logs 29 catches in seven Jets games•
-
Jets' John Metchie: Team-best 41 receiving yards•
-
Jets' John Metchie: One catch in Week 16•
-
Jets' John Metchie: Makes four catches again•
-
Jets' John Metchie: Another four-catch performance•
-
Jets' John Metchie: Eight targets in win over Falcons•