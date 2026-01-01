Barnes (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Despite Barnes' questionable designation, he practiced in full throughout the week, suggesting he's trending toward playing in Saturday's regular-season finale. The UCLA product has tallied 17 total tackles across six appearances for the Panthers this season. If active for the Week 18 contest, expect Barnes to contribute primarily on special teams while playing a depth role in Carolina's linebacker corps.