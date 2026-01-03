Barnes (back) is active for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Claudin Cherelus (calf) inactive for Saturday's divisional tilt, Barnes and Bam Martin-Scott will likely be the ones to fill his role at inside linebacker next to Christian Rozeboom. Martin-Scott will likely get the initial reps, but Barnes may see his first defensive snaps since Week 13 as Saturday's game develops.