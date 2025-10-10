Panthers' Mike Jackson: Questionable after full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Jackson carries an injury designation into Sunday's game despite being a full participant in all three of Carolina's practices. The starting outside cornerback looks more likely than not to suit up, but additional opportunities could be available for Corey Thornton if Jackson's sidelined or limited.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Jackson: Four tackles in loss•
-
Panthers' Mike Jackson: Continues to impress Sunday•
-
Panthers' Michael Jackson: Returning to Carolina•
-
Panthers' Michael Jackson: Impressive 2024 campaign•
-
Panthers' Michael Jackson: Impresses vs. Denver•
-
Panthers' Michael Jackson: Breaks out in Week 3•