Jackson recorded 11 total tackles (eight solo) and two passes defensed, including one interception, during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

The 28-year-old led the Panthers' defense in total tackles during Sunday's loss, eclipsing double-digit stops for the first time this season. Jackson also picked off Sam Darnold on a pass intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigba early in the third quarter. Across 16 appearances this season, Jackson has recorded 61 total tackles, 19 passes defensed (most in the NFL), including four interceptions, and one forced fumble. He's expected to start opposite Jaycee Horn to form one of the league's best outside cornerback duos in the Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers on Saturday.