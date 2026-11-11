The Panthers are designating Jackson (groin) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, opening his 21-day practice window, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jackson was placed on injured reserve late in September after suffering a groin injury in Week 3 against Cleveland. The 29-year-old's potential return would greatly help a depleted Carolina secondary, which lost both Jackson and Jaycee Horn (quadriceps) early in the season. Jackson has five tackles (three solo) in his two full regular-season games.