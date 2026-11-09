Head coach Dave Canales stated the team plans to take "the next two days to discuss" Jackson (groin), Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson underwent core-muscle surgery in September and has been on injured reserve to this point in the season. While he was expected to be evaluated after eight weeks, there haven't been any real updates regarding his return to the field. The 2019 No. 158 overall pick has appeared in 74 regular-season games during his career, accruing 262 total tackles (209 solo), one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown.