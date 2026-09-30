Head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Jackson (groin) underwent core-muscle surgery and will be sidelined about eight weeks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers are in a code-red situation at cornerback after both starters, Jackson and Jaycee Horn (quadriceps), suffered significant injuries against Cleveland in Week 3. Ahead of a date with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on national television Sunday night, Carolina will be relying on Will Lee, Akayleb Evans and Chau Smith-Wade to cover the snaps.