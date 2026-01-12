Jackson tallied 68 total tackles (54 solo), 19 passes defensed, including four interceptions, and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Jackson was incredible during the Panthers' wild-card loss to the Rams on Saturday, recording four passes defensed, including an interception that helped set up a Carolina touchdown in the third quarter. The Miami product has been one of the NFL's top corners since joining the Panthers in 2024, recording 144 total tackles and 36 passes defensed (most in the NFL), including six interceptions, over 34 regular-season games. Having signed a two-year, $10.5 million extension with Carolina last offseason, Jackson is expected to start opposite Jaycee Horn to form one of the league's premier outside cornerback duos ahead of the 2026 season.