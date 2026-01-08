Panthers' Robert Hunt: Officially questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt (biceps), who remains on IR, practiced in full Thursday and is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round matchup against the Rams.
Hunt appears on track to return to the starting lineup Saturday, but Carolina will first need to officially activated him from IR to the 53-man roster. If cleared to play Saturday, Hunt's presence at right guard will signify a notable boost for the Panthers' offensive line.
