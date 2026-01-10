Panthers' Robert Hunt: Returns vs. Rams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunt (pectoral) has returned to Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Rams, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Hunt was back on the field for the start of the third quarter after briefly exiting the game in the first half due to a pectoral injury. Austin Corbett filled in at right guard while Hunt was sidelined.
