Hunt (biceps) practiced in full Wednesday.

Hunt is strung together consecutive full practices and is trending in the right direction in his recovery from a torn biceps that he sustained in mid-September. He would need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play in Saturday's NFC wild-card game against the Rams. Hunt could reclaim his starting job at right guard if he's activated from IR, which would likely result in Austin Corbett moving to a reserve role.

