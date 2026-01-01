Hunt (biceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

The 29-year-old practiced in full Tuesday and Wednesday but must still be activated to the Panthers' active roster in order to play in Saturday's divisional matchup, a game that could decide the winner of the NFC South. Hunt made the Pro Bowl in 2024 and would be a huge addition to Carolina's offensive line, operating as the team's top right guard if active for the Week 18 contest.