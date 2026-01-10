Hunt (pectoral) is questionable to return to Carolina's wild-card matchup versus the Rams on Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Hunt exited the game in the second quarter with a pectoral injury, leading to Austin Corbett taking over at right guard. The Panthers could be without two of their starting offensive linemen for the remainder of the game, as Ikem Ekwonu (knee) is also questionable to return.