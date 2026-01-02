Hunt (biceps) has been downgraded and ruled out ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Despite practicing in full Tuesday and Wednesday, Hunt will remain on the Panthers' injured reserve list through the Week 18 contest. However, if Carolina wins the NFC South, the 29-year-old offensive lineman could return for the team's wild-card matchup. While Hunt remains sidelined Saturday, expect Austin Corbett to start at right guard.