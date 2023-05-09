Smith was Carolina's No. 3 receiver for most of last season but may be only sixth or seventh on the depth chart this spring, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carolina drafted Jonathan Mingo in Round 2 after signing Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Damiere Byrd in the offseason, with the latter potentially being direct competition for Smith's roster spot given that he has experience returning punts. Smith didn't do much on either offense or special teams while playing all 17 games last year, catching 22 passes on 482 offensive snaps and averaging 6.2 yards on 23 punt returns. The 2021 sixth-round pick now enters his third NFL season with job competition.