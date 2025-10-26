default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wallace went to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Bills to be evaluated for a possible concussion, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Wallace went to the locker room during the third quarter on Sunday after making a tackle on a run play. The second-year player was putting up one of his best games of the season, recording his first sack and a season-high seven tackles.

More News