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Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Still nursing shoulder issue

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wallace underwent shoulder surgery following the 2025 season and is not yet cleared for contact, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old linebacker from Kentucky had season-ending shoulder surgery following the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the Saints, and it now appears he had a second procedure during the offseason. Wallace was one of Carolina's leading tacklers last season, tallying 61 stops, including 2.0 sacks, and four passes defensed across just 12 regular-season games. Once fully healthy, he's expected to start alongside Devin Lloyd as part of the Panthers' top inside linebacker duo.

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