Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (shoulder) didn't participate in Carolina's practice Wednesday.
Wallace continues to battle the shoulder injury that held him out of the Week 16 win over Tampa Bay. Claudin Cherelus would make another start at inside linebacker if Wallace remains sidelined for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
