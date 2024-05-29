Legette missed practice Wednesday, with coach Dave Canales noting afterward that the rookie "looked tight" the day before, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like the 32nd overall pick is dealing with a minor muscular injury in his lower body. Assuming he doesn't miss too much time, Legette is in a good position to earn rookie-year snaps, joining a Carolina offense that's badly in need of a downfield target to complement veteran possession receivers Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson. The Panthers didn't get much from 2023 second-round pick Jonathan Mingo last season, but they went back to the well for a physically similar player this April, hoping Legette's 4.39 speed in a 223-pound frame will translate to the NFL in a hurry.