Panthers' Xavier Legette: Having strong training camp

Coach Dave Canales highlighted Legette on Wednesday for having a strong training camp, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

"Really good to see him back out there playing like himself," Canales said. "Playing fast, just knowing where to be. He's doing a phenomenal job; he's the guy that we're counting on. He looks explosive. And then what I've seen him do is just make great plays on the boundary, back of the end zone, just some of those spatial plays where he can go attack the ball, find a way to get his feet down, and he's really attacked that part of his game, and that's something that I've seen him really improve on." Legette acknowledged he wasn't very good in 2025 and took a "step back" this offseason to refocus on getting better. He worked out with Bryce Young multiple times away from the team during the spring and now has a good chance to claim the WR3 role in Carolina after rookie Chris Brazzell was lost for the season due to a knee injury early on in camp.