Woods recorded 119 total tackles and six passes defended, including three interceptions, across 17 games in 2024.

The 29-year-old safety set a new career high in total tackles and tied his personal best in interceptions while appearing in every game for the Panthers in 2024. Woods was one of the few bright spots on Carolina's defense, despite the team allowing the most points in a single season in NFL history. He's now completed the final year of a three-year, $15 million contract he signed with the Panthers in March of 2022, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Expect Woods to be a hot name on the free-agent market for teams in need of a veteran safety.