Woods recorded eight total tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

The veteran safety tied A'Shawn Robinson for the second-most tackles on the Panthers' defense in Sunday's loss, trailing Josey Jewell's nine-stop performance. Woods is on pace for his best season in Carolina, recording 77 total tackles and four passes defended, including two interceptions, through 11 appearances. Expect the 29-year-old to continue starting alongside Jordan Fuller in the Panthers' secondary, serving as one of the team's defensive leaders.