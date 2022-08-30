Laird was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Laird failed to make the Buccaneers' final roster after joining the team mid-camp this summer. The running back produced 35 rushing yards on 13 carries and caught four passes for 20 yards while playing in two games this preseason. Laird is a top candidate to join the Buccaneers' practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed.