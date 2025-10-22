Hawkins (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

A hamstring injury sidelined Hawkins for the Patriots' last two games, but the 2020 fourth-rounder is on track to return for Week 8 against the Browns on Sunday. Hawkins' return will mean less snaps at safety for Kyle Dugger, though rookie fourth-rounder Craig Woodson is nursing an ankle injury that prevented him practicing Wednesday.