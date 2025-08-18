Coach Mike Vrabel said he doesn't anticipate Williams (undisclosed) will practice Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams took a hard hit to the head toward the end of the second quarter in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings and was unable to return. Williams has played 45 offensive snaps this preseason, securing all three of his pass-game targets for 24 yards. The third-round rookie may not be a full-time wideout early on in 2025, as he's competing for snaps with Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins behind Stefon Diggs (knee) and slot man DeMario Douglas.