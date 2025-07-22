Quandre Diggs: Fully healthy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (foot) is fully healthy and cleared to play this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Diggs is currently a free agent, but the 32-year-old safety intends to find a team ahead of the season. Diggs started all eight games in which he played last season with the Titans, logging 42 tackles (35 solo), and he was most recently a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 with the Seahawks.
More News
-
Titans' Quandre Diggs: Officially shifts to IR•
-
Titans' Quandre Diggs: Will miss rest of season•
-
Titans' Quandre Diggs: Expected to be sidelined with foot•
-
Titans' Quandre Diggs: Will not return•
-
Titans' Quandre Diggs: Solid outing in blowout loss•
-
Titans' Quandre Diggs: Records eight tackles in loss•