Diggs (foot) is fully healthy and cleared to play this season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Diggs is currently a free agent, but the 32-year-old safety intends to find a team ahead of the season. Diggs started all eight games in which he played last season with the Titans, logging 42 tackles (35 solo), and he was most recently a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 with the Seahawks.