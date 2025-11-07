Diggs was waived by the team Friday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs appeared in all nine games this season for the Titans, logging 327 defensive snaps for 30 total tackles (17 solo) and one pass defensed. The safety allowed just five completions for 39 yards in his tenure with the team, and was likely waived due to the Titans being awarded Jerrick Reed off waivers from the Seahawks. Diggs will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed will become a free agent.