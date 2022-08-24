Abdullah and Brandon Bolden split third-down work in Tuesday's practice, and both could have roles in a likely backfield committee, Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur or The Athletic report.

Josh Jacobs seems to be on track for the Week 1 start, but with Abdullah and Bolden candidates to steal passing-down snaps and rookie Zamir White a threat to take short-yardage work. While four-man backfield committees aren't common, the Raiders could do it without much sacrifice elsewhere on the roster, as Bolden and Abdullah both have ample experience playing special teams. It's also still possible coach Josh McDaniel chooses one over the other for a role that mostly figures to entail playing time in hurry-up situations and on third downs.