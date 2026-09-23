Abdullah posted three rushes for 11 yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 20-13 defeat versus the Broncos.

Abdullah was most involved on special teams, though he was on the field for six of the Jaguars' 59 offensive snaps, finishing behind Bhayshul Tuten (30), Chris Rodriguez (13) and LeQuint Allen (nine). The 30-year-old should continue to see a similar workload in each game moving ahead, so his fantasy ceiling can't get much lower, especially with Tuten, Rodriguez and Allen in the mix.