Colts' Ameer Abdullah: One touch in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abdullah caught his lone target for four yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Jaguars.
The 32-year-old from Nebraska has now gone without a carry in each of the Colts' last two games. Through 12 appearances this season, Abdullah has rushed 13 times for 59 yards and a touchdown while catching 14 of 15 targets for 75 yards. Additionally, he's logged 510 kick-return yards while operating as one of Indianapolis' top return men. Expect Abdullah to remain one of the team's primary kick returners in the Week 18 matchup against the Texans.
