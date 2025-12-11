Smith (right shoulder/back) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport indicated that Smith is considered unlikely to start Sunday's game against the Eagles, and back-to-back 'DNPs' logged Wednesday and Thursday by the QB support that notion. If Smith is indeed unavailable this weekend, Kenny Pickett would be in line to make his first start of the season.