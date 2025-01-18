Witherspoon (thigh) is officially questionable for Sunday's NFC divisional-round contest against the Eagles, but he's expected to be able to suit up, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Witherspoon suffered a thigh injury in Monday's wild-card win against the Vikings and missed most of the second half of the contest. He was deemed DNP at practice both Wednesday and Thursday but was able to participate in a limited fashion Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects all four Los Angeles players heading into the weekend deemed questionable, including Witherspoon, to suit up Sunday.