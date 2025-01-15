Witherspoon (thigh) was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough session, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Witherspoon left in the third quarter of Monday's NFC wild-card win over the Vikings due to a thigh injury. The Rams will host practices Thursday and Friday, and his participation in those two sessions will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's NFC divisional-round showdown against the Eagles.
