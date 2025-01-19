Witherspoon (thigh) will play in Sunday's NFC divisional-round contest versus the Eagles, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon was questionable to play after he sustained a thigh injury during Monday's 27-9 win against the Vikings in the wild-card round. The 29-year-old played in 13 regular-season games and has been the top cornerback for the Rams most of the year. Witherspoon will have an important role in helping slow down an Eagles passing game headlined by wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.