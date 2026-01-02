Corum (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against Arizona, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Corum was forced out of Monday's loss to Atlanta early due to a right ankle injury and was listed as a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday, so it's encouraging to see him back on the practice field Friday. Meanwhile, top RB Kyren Williams (ankle) also is listed as questionable after having logged a trio of limited sessions, though head coach Sean McVay said he's expected to play Week 18, per Grosbard. McVay already has stated that the Ram's starters will play Sunday regardless of whether the team has anything to play for in terms of playoff standing, but Corum's injury could be one that motivates the team to err on the side of caution.