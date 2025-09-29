Parkinson (shoulder) secured both of his targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win against the Colts.

A nagging shoulder injury wasn't enough to cost Parkinson his second game of the season, and he played roughly 30 percent of the snaps on offense and made a few catches with his limited time on the field. Tyler Higbee (hip) saw five targets and nearly doubled Parkinson's snaps on offense, and has clearly reclaimed his role as the top tight end for the Rams. Davis Allen and Parkinson were nearly tied (22 to 21) in snap count, and while the duo are likely close in terms of who the No. 2 tight end is on the depth chart, the role has little fantasy value at the moment, even with the 49ers depleted defense next on the docket on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.