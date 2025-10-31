Williams (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday, but it now appears that his shoulder injury will likely keep him on the sidelines in Week 9. Williams has appeared in six games for the Rams this season, recording 14 total tackles and seven passes defended. If he's out Sunday as expected, Josh Wallace will likely operate as one of Los Angeles' top outside corners.