Henderson isn't on the field for the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

An injury coming out of the bye week would be the latest interesting development in a Rams backfield that remains without Cam Akers (personal) and saw rookie Kyren Williams (ankle) designated Wednesday to return from injured reserve. It's possible Henderson is simply being rested or dealing with a minor injury; the Wednesday injury report should provide some idea once the Rams are finished practicing.