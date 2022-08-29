Henderson (undisclosed) practiced fully Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
As did Cam Akers (undisclosed), which puts the Rams' top two backs in line to be a go for the team's Week 1 game against the Bills. Once the season gets going, look for Akers to profile as Los Angeles' lead back, while Henderson sees his share of complementary/change-of-pace touches. Behind that duo, Kyren Williams and Jake Funk figure to vye for reserve slotting.
