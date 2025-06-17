Los Angeles signed Kendrick to a contract Tuesday.

The Rams recently waived Kendrick on Friday, but it appears the team always intended to reunite with the 2022 sixth-round pick. Kendrick missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a torn ACL but had been participating in OTAs and was waived without an injury designation, indicating that he's fully healthy. He started 12 of 17 regular-season appearances in 2023 and will now compete with Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon to regain a key role at cornerback.