Kendrick was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Wednesday.

Kendrick was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, and he has quickly found a new home in Los Angeles. The cornerback has compiled seven total tackles (four solo) and five passes defensed, including two interceptions, over 10 contests with Seattle this year. He'll provide the Rams with an additional depth option behind Emmanuel Forbes, Cobie Durant and Josh Wallace in the secondary.