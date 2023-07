Long (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Long's injury and recovery time is unclear; however, his placement on the active, as opposed to reserve, PUP list suggests it may be minor. The 2021 third-round selection was dealt to the Rams in March as part of the Jalen Ramsey trade, and he figures to compete for the No. 3 tight-end spot behind Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins, once Long can prove he is healthy.