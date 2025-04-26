The Rams selected Hunter in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 117th overall.

Hunter began his first two seasons at Auburn as the backup to Tank Bigsby before claiming the lead role in 2023, rushing for 2,110 yards and 15 touchdowns on 346 carries over his final two seasons with the Tigers. Coming from a weightlifting background, Hunter doesn't lack for strength, and he projects as a downhill runner who can be difficult to bring down when he gets rolling. He joins an already young backfield that sports draft picks in each of the last few seasons at the top -- Kyren Williams (2022) as the starter and Blake Corum (2024) as the top backup -- and he'll likely fit in alongside Corum vying for reserve snaps behind Williams.