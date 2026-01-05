Hunter recorded 22 snaps on special teams over five games during the 2025 regular season.

A fourth-round pick out of Auburn, Hunter's progress was stalled by the emergence of Blake Corum as the complement to veteran Kyren Williams in the Rams' backfield. The duo combined for a 404-1,998-16 rushing line over the 2025 campaign, leaving little room for Hunter or Ronnie Rivers to produce. Corum and Williams are signed through 2028 and 2029 respectively, meaning Hunter is unlikely to see much improvement in his situation in 2026, even with Rivers possibly leaving as an unrestricted free agent.