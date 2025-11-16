default-cbs-image
Hunter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Hunter will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game as the Rams go with three active running backs in Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers. Hunter's next opportunity to play is Week 12 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 23.

