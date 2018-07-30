Thompson (leg) signed a contract with the Rams on Monday, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry reports.

Thompson has yet to play a regular-season snap in the NFL, having most recently been waived by the Redskins in August of 2017 prior to this signing in Los Angeles. He'll face an uphill battle in terms of attempting to secure a roster spot, while the top of the Rams' depth chart at wide receiver is filled by Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

