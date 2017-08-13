Play

Thompson (leg) was waived by the Redskins on Sunday.

Thompson's leg issue did him no favors this offseason. Once he fell behind it became apparent it would be an uphill battle in terms of his chances of making the team. Given his current status, it would be a little surprising to see another team bring him in.

